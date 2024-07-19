Glen Powell is on a roll, and his luck seems to favor him, as the preview report of his disaster movie Twisters is positive and indicates a hopeful debut weekend. The film also features Daisy Edgar Jones as the main lead beside the Top Gun: Maverick star. Keep scrolling for a detailed report.

The movie is a stand-alone sequel to the 1996 film Twister. The critics gave it a thumbs up in the early reviews, and it was met with a positive response. The movie has been released in some foreign regions, including Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Chile, and more. It has also raked in a decent number overseas so far. It features Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and Sasha Lane alongside Glen and Daisy.

According to Deadline’s report, the Glen Powell starrer has collected a solid $7 million in previews, including Wednesday night’s fan Imax/PLF showtimes and previews on Thursday. The industry expects a $50 million+ opening for the movie in the United States.

Directed by Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters is 77% Certified Fresh on Tomatometer and has an exceptional 93% Audience Score. It has already earned an impressive $10.9 million overseas. However, it will face a hard time next week as one of the biggest and only Marvel movies, Deadpool & Wolverine, opens in theatres. The predictions are hopeful for Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar Jones’ movie despite giants like Despicable Me 4 and Inside Out 2 running in the cinemas.

Meanwhile, Neon’s horror flick Longlegs is also doing well at the box office. All of these will also impact Twisters, but one may never know since people have positive things to say about its CGI and visuals.

More about Twisters-

The official synopsis states, “Kate Cooper, a former storm chaser haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado during college, now studies storm patterns on screens safely in New York City. Her friend, Javi, lures her back to the open plains to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. There, she crosses paths with Tyler Owens, the charming and reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures with his raucous crew; the more dangerous, the better.”

Twisters starring Glen Powell opened in the theatres in North America on July 19.

