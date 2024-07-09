The disaster film Twisters, starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is set to be released in the United States this month. The film’s premiere was recently held in London, and some of the early reviews of the movie have been swirling all over social media. It is a standalone sequel to the 1996 disaster thriller Twister. Keep scrolling for more.

Filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung, best known for the 2020 film Minari, directed the 2024 release. In addition to Glen and Daisy, the movie features Anthony Ramos, Brandon Perea, Maura Tierney, and others in the supporting cast. Glen has been getting all the right reactions for his latest movies, including Anyone But You and Hitman. His Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise attended the premiere of his storm-chasing flick, and the Hollywood A-lister has also shared his verdict on the movie.

The official synopsis of Twisters read, “Haunted by a devastating encounter with a tornado, Kate Cooper gets lured back to the open plains by her friend, Javi, to test a groundbreaking new tracking system. She soon crosses paths with Tyler Owens, a charming but reckless social-media superstar who thrives on posting his storm-chasing adventures. As storm season intensifies, Kate, Tyler, and their competing teams fight for their lives as multiple systems converge over central Oklahoma.”

Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones looked stunning on the red carpet at the premiere of Twisters in London. The movie’s reviews are also positive, which is expected to help it flourish in cinemas.

Check out some of the reviews about the movie-

Pop culture handle President of Physical Media wrote, “#Twisters isnt as good as the original but it still slaps and I really enjoyed all the callbacks.”

Entertainment editor Emily Murray said, “If you want a great summer blockbuster this year, #TwistersMovie more than has you covered. Great fun, led by charming duo Edgar-Jones and Powell, it’s also unafraid to take risks. Glad I watched the original before as there’s neat callbacks – I feel this is a better film though!”

Movie editor Ian Sandwell wrote, “The story leaves something to be desired, but #Twisters absolutely delivers where it matters with huge-scale thrilling set pieces. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell are an engaging lead duo, but it’s Brandon Perea who steals every scene he’s in.”

Film critic Scott J Davis said, “Didn’t think I’d write this but #Twisters might just be my favourite film of the summer & one of faves of 2024. Thrilling and exciting in all the best ways – and tonnes of fun – as well as fab turns from Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glenn Powell, it’s gonna blow the theatrical roof off!”

Manuel São Bento’s review of Twisters reads, “TWISTERS is exactly what one expects from a disaster flick – not more, not less. Adrenaline-fueled action, a predictable yet effective story & compelling protagonists elevated by Daisy Edgar-Jones & Glen Powell. It fulfills its sole, valid purpose of entertaining its target audience while reminding us of the importance of humanity & altruism in times of crisis.”

And Jon Brown wrote, “#Twisters is a beautifully shot, heartfelt story woven into the tapestry of a good old fashioned Summer blockbuster #film. It is both a compelling drama and a rip roaring adventure with dynamic performances from @DaisyEdgarJones & @glenpowell & co that is sure to go down a storm!”

Meanwhile, Glen Powell’s Top Gun: Maverick co-star Tom Cruise posted a pic of him with the Twisters’ leading man on his X handle with the caption, “Fun night with friends, watching a movie!!”

Twisters starring Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones will be released in the US on July 19.

