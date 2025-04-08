Sydney Sweeney wasn’t exactly radiating sunshine this weekend, as she stepped out in LA with ex-fiance Jonathan Davino and their loyal pup Tank in tow. The actress, cloaked in a casual hoodie and sunglasses shielding her from both sun and scrutiny, kept a steely expression while walking beside Davino, who wore a laid-back navy tracksuit.

The stroll marked their first public sighting together since whispers of their wedding being called off turned into a roar.

Sydney Sweeney’s Comforting Gesture or Last Goodbye?

The pair, once engaged but now estranged, had been together since 2018, officially sealing their future with a ring in 2022, only to unravel quietly, privately, piece by piece. However, the cracks started to show publicly and Sydney, once seen flashing that engagement ring, now kept her left hand carefully hidden, fueling whispers that had already turned into shouts.

The quiet lunch in LA, where Davino placed a seemingly comforting hand on her back, looked less like reconciliation and more like the final chapter in a long goodbye.

Sydney Sweeney grabbed lunch with ex-fiancé Jonathan Davino over the weekend. pic.twitter.com/aYm8MJ7Fhu — Sydney Sweeney fans (@sweeneydailyx) April 7, 2025

What had been a postponed wedding is now confirmed as a breakup that actually happened months ago, January, to be exact. Since then, they’ve lived separate lives, with Sydney reportedly nesting in the Beverly Hills Hotel and Jonathan fading into the background.

Instagram Clues and Africa Getaway

Soon came the Instagram edits with a not-so-subtle delete of a New Year’s kiss photo and a noticeable absence of Davino from Sydney’s feed. The Africa trip without him in March only stoked the flames of speculation.

According to People Magazine (Via DailyMail.com), a source said, “She’s exactly where she wants to be. Most people would feel overwhelmed by her working schedule this year, but not Syd. She’s all about working right now and very excited about all her projects.”

They added, “She’s not ready to settle down. They only lasted for this long because it was hard for her to break it off. They didn’t split because there is no love. They split because she just wants to focus on her career right now.”

Glen Powell Rumors

But just when fans were piecing the clues together, Sydney turned up in Dallas at her Anyone But You co-star Glen Powell’s sister’s wedding. Fans have apparently been shipping her with Powell since their on-screen chemistry sparked off-screen rumors.

sydney sweeney and glen powell i am rooting for yall pic.twitter.com/yCqVIX3UWn — Bri (@moonroses) March 31, 2025

The reunion was enough to send social media spiraling, but Glen’s mom stepped in to cool things down, insisting they’re “just friends” and that Sydney was simply close with the Powell family, especially bride Leslie.

Glen himself played coy when asked, sidestepping romance rumors with a smirk and a vague “timing is everything.”

