Yes! Sydney Sweeney’s bold move involved Charles Manson, a fictional obsession, and a love letter that left Quentin Tarantino so shook, he asked to keep it. Yep, Sweeney wrote what she called a “f***ed up love letter,” and Tarantino never let it go.

It all happened during the casting process for Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. While A-listers like Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Leonardo DiCaprio coasted straight into their roles, up-and-comers like Sweeney had to grind. And in true Tarantino fashion, the audition process wasn’t exactly normal.

According to Sweeney, Tarantino asked actors to get creative – write a song, paint something, or just go wild. “Basically you could write a song, or paint something as well, because at this stage Tarantino had everyone auditioning for the same role and then he would place you in whatever role he saw fit,” she told in an interview with tmrw. So, Sweeney went rogue.

She picked a different character than the one she was auditioning for. And then she channeled that character’s twisted psyche into a letter. “I chose a different character that I liked, I wrote a letter from them to [Charles] Manson and I read the letter as if I was reading it to him,” she recalled in the same interview. “It was like a f***ed up love letter, from a Manson girl’s mind. [Tarantino] asked to keep it and it was the only copy, I realize now I should’ve made a copy!”

That letter didn’t just freak out the room, in the best way, it helped her stand out in a sea of fresh faces. But it wasn’t the only thing she brought to the table. Sweeney also earned her spot through a brutal group audition session led by the director himself.

Speaking to Coveteur, Sweeney said, “Quentin had this amazing session with a few actors. They brought us to his office for a six-hour workshop with him. It was a chemistry read—he would work with us and then switch us off, and we all had lunch together.” And while the outcome was still uncertain, the experience alone made it worth it. “I left that room feeling totally OK if I didn’t get it because of that experience. The things he said were so kind and supportive, and I was like, Yes, I love this industry.”

Tarantino might be unpredictable, but his casting instincts had always delivered. From creating unforgettable ensembles to pulling out shockingly good performances, he kept his process as intense as his screenplays. And Sweeney’s chaotic love letter? That just proved she was cut from the right kind of crazy.

So before she was Cassie in Euphoria, she was just a fearless young actor with a pen, a disturbing imagination, and one shot to make it count. And clearly, Tarantino never forgot it.

