Movies are an important part of our entertainment; people wait eagerly for certain films to come out, and then there are movies that are surprise hits. But Inside Out 2 has created a phenomenon this year after Dune 2 and has earned more than the Timothee Chalamet-led sci-fi flick. It is the highest-grossing film of the year, and so far, it is also at the top of the list of biggest opening weekends in North America. Find out whether movies like Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire and others made it to the top 5 highest-grossing opening weekends of 2024 list.

Inside Out’s sequel has finally lit up the summer box office after a few lukewarm performances. It has not yet been a month since it arrived in the theatres, but it has earned over $1 billion at the worldwide box office. It is the first film of this year to cross $530 million at the North American box office. The film’s overseas performance is commendable. Keep scrolling for the deets.

A movie’s opening weekend collections often decide its trajectory in the future. These collections give hope to the filmmakers, and this year, a few movies have earned solid numbers in their debut weekend. Inside Out 2 dethroned Dune 2 by earning over 86% more than Denis Villeneuve‘s film as the highest-grossing opening weekend in North America. The movie opened with an exceptional $154.2 million, as per Box Office Mojo.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing opening weekends of 2024 –

Kung Fu Panda 4 – $57.98 million

Despicable Me 4 – $75 million

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $80 million

Dune 2 – $82.5 million

Inside Out 2 – $154.2 million

Inside Out 2 might soon lose its crown to Deadpool & Wolverine, which will be released this month. It is one of the most anticipated movies of this year and has earned $1.2 billion globally so far. The movie was released in theatres on June 14.

