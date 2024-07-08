From Inside Out 2 To The Fall Guy, Here Are The Box Office Winners & Losers Of 2024

This summer has shown us too many sequels, and while some of them have done incredibly well at the box office, others weren’t much celebrated in 2024. Despite ticket sales mounting for every blockbuster release, some sequels should have skipped theatres altogether, yes, we’re talking about the Mad Max franchise’s latest release, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. As much as fans expected the movie would live up to the earlier instalments, this chapter faced a treacherous road of failure. And yet, some films managed to pack in crowds, like Dune: Part Two, which performed well at the box office. As we wait for more sequels and new movies for the remaining 2024, let’s explore the winners and losers of 2024 at the box office till now.

Inside Out 2 (Winner)

The highest-grossing movie of 2024 with a production budget of $200 million, Inside Out 2 has garnered $800 million at the global box office. Pixar’s Inside Out 2 has been a huge success in this dim year for the box office and only they could have transformed a film about dreaded emotion into a blockbuster one. The movie was built on the original 2015 hit and is the first movie of 2024 to join the prestigious $1 billion club.

Bob Marley: One Love (Winner)

With a production budget of only $70 million, Bob Marley: One Love has grossed $179 million at the global box office. The movie dives into the life and career of Bob Marley and has tuned in all the right directions for the box office. Moreover, Paramount was smart to release it in mid-February when there was no other film aligned with the competition. However, the ticket sales underscore a key point that musical biopics don’t need to be critically acclaimed, as One Love has a 45% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, as long as they feature songs that get the audience grooving.

The Garfield Movie (Winner)

Another success at the box office is the animated adventure, The Garfield Movie, which grossed $230 million at the global box office with a $60 million production budget. Although the movie received terrible reviews, the Chris Pratt starrer became a hit with the younger audience as the movie featured the iconic orange cat. Besides, the movie largely benefited from a lack of family films in theatre and strong brand recognition from the comic strip.

Dune: Part Two (Winner)

Denni Villeneuve’s Dune: Part Two was an epic triumph that grossed $711 million at the global box office with a $190 million production budget. The return to Arrakis brought critical and commercial sensation as this part surpassed the first one by more than $300 million. But the comparison is tricky as the first chapter was released during an intense phase of the pandemic in 2021. Despite that, the franchise has built a global fanbase, and the third chapter is expected to gross much more than the first two, given its high number of viewers.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (Winner)

The 30-year-old franchise still got its hooks engraved at the box office as Will Smith and Martin Lawrence’s starred Bad Boys: Ride or Die grossed $289 million with a $100 million production budget at the global box office. Given the strong box office grosses, it appears the franchise has built up a strong fanbase, and the duo won’t be turning in their badges anytime soon.

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga (Loser)

George Miller’s pricey, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga turns out to dip its hands in the wasteland as the movie grossed $168 million with a $168 million production budget. It was probably because they didn’t bring back the two main ingredients, Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy. While the Mad Max films are among the best action films so far, they didn’t have that fire for the box office. Besides, Fury Road only made $380.4 million, barely breaking even from its tour of cinemas.

The Fall Guy (Loser)

Although the movie starred A-list stars like Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt, The Fall Guy was a flop at the box office which grossed $171 million with a $140 million production budget. The action-comedy about a stuntman working on his ex-girlfriend’s movie was too niche to attract a broad audience. Moreover, it was based on a largely forgotten TV series from the 1980s that few were eager to see revived on the big screen.

Madame Web (Loser)

With a production budget of $80 million, Madame Web only grossed $100 million at the box office. Sony’s latest edition, which was brutally trolled for all the wrong reasons and had comically brutal reviews miserably failed to bring a comic book character from obscurity and expect an easy theatrical win.

Argylle (Loser)

Another loser at the box office starring Dua Lipa, Henry Cavill, Samuel L. Jackson, and Sam Rockwell, Argylle couldn’t even gross half of its $200 million production budget. The movie earned $96 million, making it one of the worst films of 2024. For one thing, the reviews were terrible and nobody liked the movie.

