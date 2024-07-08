From Lord Of The Rings To Vikings, Here Are The Top 5 Shows To Watch After House Of The Dragon

After Game of Thrones ended in 2019, fans were quick to look for other similar shows like the historical drama because the essence of thrilling quests for power and memorable characters were indelible until HBO announced the release of its prequel series, House of the Dragons.

The spin-off series set nearly two hundred years before Game of Thrones has recently released its second season, which follows the Dance of the Dragons, a Targaryen family civil war. The series stars Emma D’Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, and other actors who play the roles of the main Targaryen family and other houses in the show. As the notable mark of Game of Thrones has worn off, fans are eagerly hooked on its spin-off series. However, have begun to search for other titles to curb their Throne-sized appetite for shows. Here, we share the top 5 shows that you must watch if you are all set to binge-watch another storyline based on stunning battles, politics of power, betrayal, and never-ending fights.

The Crown

Although The Crown is entirely different from the plot of House of the Dragon, it has similarities in betrayal politics, quest for power, and monarchies. The Crown has starred many actors from the Game of Thrones cast, including Stephen Dillane, Jonathan Pryce, Tobias Menzies, and Charles Dance. The Crown follows a decade-long reign of Queen Elizabeth II and the royal family’s lives throughout her rule. The fictional series features a rotating cast as multiple actors portray the same characters across different eras. Notably, Claire Foy, Olivia Colman, and Imelda Staunton each bring Queen Elizabeth II to life at various stages of her journey.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings franchise had a trilogy that ended in 2003, but fans still craved the fantasy series and the mythological character. While Game of Thrones initially satisfied the need for another similar show when it premiered in 2011, it gained its fanbase, and the Lord of the Rings fans still starved for a similar plot. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power gives an overview of the continent of Middle-Earth and its characters derived from J.R.R. Tolkien’s novels. Similar to House of the Dragon, the show also takes place thousands of years before The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit when played by Galadriel, an elf in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power when he plans to take down the evil Sauron before he ends up creating the rings of power.

Vikings

Vikings very much resonate with House of the Dragon for its epic battles and elements of history. The fights are pretty much like the wars we’ve seen in Game of Thrones, and we will most likely get to see one again in the upcoming Dance of the Dragons war in House of the Dragons Season 2. Vikings follow themes of quests, betrayals, shocking deaths, and scenic landscapes. The similarity doesn’t stop here, as Vikings were also filmed in Ireland, and the main character’s children are strongly emphasised, just like Rhaenyra and Alicent’s kids for Iron Throne. Netflix’s original show follows the rise of Ragnar Lodbrok, a legendary hero in Norse mythology, and his reign from farmer to king.

The Witcher

The Witcher has created its fanbase globally mainly because of its intricate storyline and the magical actor Henry Cavill, who takes the lead role as Geralt of Rivia. The show has plenty of similar fantasy elements like House of the Dragon and Game of Thrones and displays sword fights, supernatural monsters, dragons, monarchies, and whatnot. Based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski, The Witchers explores the stories of Geralt the Rivia and Ciri, the crown princess of Rivia, as he becomes the protection of Ciri and her magical powers. Cavill played the lead role for three seasons; however, they will be replaced by Laim Hemsworth for the fourth season.

Shogun

Based on James Clavell’s 1975 novel, Shogun has been called the new Game of Thrones or compared heavily with the historical drama. The show is a fictional account of historical events in feudal Japan in 1600. The plot follows Yoshii Toranaga, Japan’s most gifted warlord, who fights an impeachment attempt from his four fellow rulers on the Council of Regents. Meanwhile, English pilot John Blackmore is shipwrecked in Japan, navigating the complexities of this foreign land. Adding to the intrigue, Toda Mariko, a mysterious samurai with invaluable skills and a troubled past, emerges as a key player in this tale. The show features high-stakes political tensions, interconnected narratives, and epic battles.

