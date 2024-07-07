Following the remarkable success of the Disney Pixar film Inside Out 2, Despicable Me 4 has a flying start at the summer box office. Per multiple reports, Despicable Me 4 is on track to beat Dune 2’s $82.5 million and Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire’s $80 million opening weekend haul at the domestic box office.

Animation movies have dominated the box office this year ever since Disney and Pixar’s animated sequel “Inside Out 2” earned $155 million in its first weekend of release. Now, Despicable Me 4 is all set to pass the major $100 million milestone over the long 4th of July weekend.

Despite witnessing a 24.4% drop on Thursday, the 4th of July Holiday, the latest chapter in Universal and Illumination’s wildly successful animated franchise came back swinging on Friday, recording a 32.4% Boost. Per box office pundit Luiz Fernando, Despicable Me 4 earned $47.6 million on Wednesday and Thursday. Gru and his millions ruled the box office on Friday, accumulating $27 Million.

The film is expected to earn another $40+ million from Saturday to Sunday, for a projected cumulative total of over $120 million in its first five days. With a production budget of $100 million, Despicable Me 4 is on track to generate big profits.

The animated comedy, a sequel to 2017’s “Despicable Me 3” and the sixth installment in the “Despicable Me” franchise, stars the voices of Steve Carell as Gru, Kristen Wiig as Lucy and Pierre Coffin as the Minions.

Will Ferrell also stars in the film as Gru’s new nemesis, Maxime.

