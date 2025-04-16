Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal starrer The Accountant 2 still has a few days left before it hits the cinemas in all places. However, the makers released it in select theatres in the United States on Tax Day, and those lucky viewers could not hold in the excitement as they shared their reviews on social media platforms. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is the sequel to Ben’s critically and financially successful 2016 movie, The Accountant. The Justice League star was highly praised for his performance as an autistic person. He plays a public accountant who uses a small-town CPA office as a cover to make his living as a freelance accountant for dangerous criminal organizations. Jon and Ben play brothers in the films and are back in the sequel.

The critic’s score of over thirty-five reviews on the Rotten Tomatoes platform is a spectacular 86% as of now. It might change after the wider release. The film’s official Twitter handle [now X] shared the news of The Accountant 2‘s early release on Tax Day, April 15, in select theatres in the United States. People have been posting their views on the film on Twitter.

Don’t forget what day it is tomorrow. Celebrate by watching The Accountant 2 early on Tax Day, April 15th in select theaters. See the movie everywhere in theaters April 25. Get tickets now. #Accountant2 pic.twitter.com/rO88CWss8G — The Accountant (@accountantmovie) April 14, 2025

The Accountant 2 early reviews:

Ryan Helton writes, “#TheAccountant2 takes everything great about the first and cranks it up to another level! This movie is by far at its best when Affleck and Bernthal are on screen together, pure buddy cop greatness! The chemistry between those two bleeds through the screen. The action sequences pack a bigger punch and the comedy really finds its stride early. Give me a little tighter of a story and I could watch another 2-3 of these! 80/100.”

#TheAccountant2 takes everything great about the first and cranks it up to another level! This movie is by far at its best when Affleck and Bernthal are on screen together, pure buddy cop greatness! The chemistry between those two bleeds through the screen. The action sequences… pic.twitter.com/iOrh18COOj — Ryan Helton (@Ryan_Helton44) April 16, 2025

Anthony | Nite Owl said, “#TheAccountant2 is a surprisingly funny and heartwarming action film that evolves the classic buddy-cop formula. Ben and Jon as the Wolff Brothers are so magnetic and their chemistry is off the charts! Truly some of the best cinematic siblings out there. I NEED a trilogy!”

#TheAccountant2 is a surprisingly funny and heartwarming action film that evolves the classic buddy-cop formula. Ben and Jon as the Wolff Brothers are so magnetic and their chemistry is off the charts! Truly some of the best cinematic siblings out there. I NEED a trilogy! https://t.co/83LSLiWnvC — Anthony | Nite Owl (@Pravorious) April 16, 2025

Critic Lights Camera Jackson wrote, “Super-smart Christian Wolff should join Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) on a #HighPotential episode. That’s the only way to give this character new life. What’s missing from #TheAccountant2 is a coherent story that takes chances. And why all the bland humor with brother Bernthal?”

Super-smart Christian Wolff should join Morgan Gillory (Kaitlin Olson) on a #HighPotential episode. That’s the only way to give this character new life. What’s missing from #TheAccountant2 is a coherent story that takes chances. And why all the bland humor with brother Bernthal? pic.twitter.com/6Mq3hA4VTp — Lights Camera Jackson (@LCJReviews) April 16, 2025

The first “Accountant” was so bold and gutsy, especially in blending genres. Just saw #TheAccountant2 and, as I feared, it’s a dull, generic and shockingly uninteresting sequel. No attempts made at a sizzling, deep script. Affleck does, however, attempt a Country & Western dance. pic.twitter.com/IDmkd1pAIx — Lights Camera Jackson (@LCJReviews) April 16, 2025

YouTube Creator Josh Titan stated, “Ben Affleck doesn’t miss a step in #TheAccountant2 ! Gavin O’Connor delivers a better movie than the first in every way possible. Jon Bernthal has excellent comedic timing and plays off Ben Affleck so well. It’s a must-see!”

Ben Affleck doesn’t miss a step in #TheAccountant2 ! Gavin O’Connor delivers a better movie than the first in every way possible. Jon Bernthal has excellent comedic timing and plays off Ben Affleck so well. It’s a must-see! pic.twitter.com/O60pe6zEOl — Josh Titan (@joshbecker659) April 16, 2025

“The brotherly chemistry and badass fight scenes with Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal make #TheAccountant2 worth the watch ! But don’t count out my girls Cynthia Addai-Robinson & Daniella Pineda who are doing all the things and then some!” stated Carla Renata.

The brotherly chemistry and badass fight scenes with Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal make #TheAccountant2 worth the watch ! But don’t count out my girls Cynthia Addai-Robinson & Daniella Pineda who are doing all the things and then some! pic.twitter.com/7G23PcQ22M — Carla Renata (@TheCurvyCritic) April 16, 2025

Tomatometer-approved critic Zach Pope said, “#TheAccountant2 thrives on the brotherly chemistry between Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal. It’s a wildly entertaining sequel that brings a lighter, more playful tone to the franchise—and it totally works. The action hits hard, the humor lands perfectly, and I’m ready for a 3rd one.”

#TheAccountant2 thrives on the brotherly chemistry between Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal. It’s a wildly entertaining sequel that brings a lighter, more playful tone to the franchise—and it totally works. The action hits hard, the humor lands perfectly, and I’m ready for a 3rd one pic.twitter.com/orR8OF68xi — Zach Pope (@popetheking) April 16, 2025

Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLang wrote, “The Accountant 2 Makes Great Use of The Dynamic Chemistry between Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal. Better than 1st One. Cynthia Addai-Robinson & Daniella Pineda, ALL THE FLOWERS!!! Wears Heart on its sleeve. Character Driven. NEED 3RD ONE NOW!!!”

The Accountant 2 Makes Great Use of The Dynamic Chemistry between Ben Affleck & Jon Bernthal. Better than 1st One. Cynthia Addai-Robinson & Daniella Pineda ALL THE FLOWERS!!! Wears Heart on its sleeve. Character Driven. NEED 3RD ONE NOW!!! #TheAccountant2 pic.twitter.com/GPFPnMex4w — Charles Fernandez ᴮᴸᴹ #StanJosephineLangford (@movie_charles) April 16, 2025

Film Festival stated, “THE ACCOUNTANT 2 starts with a thunderous shootout scene set to See-Line Woman and does not slow down until its satisfying finale. The story is a little far-fetched, but it comes together at the end. The humor and the action are top notch. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal have undeniable brotherly chemistry. Hope they won’t make us wait as long for the next chapter.”

THE ACCOUNTANT 2 starts with a thunderous shootout scene set to See-Line Woman and does not slow down until its satisfying finale. The story is a little far-fetched, but it comes together at the end. The humor and the action are top notch. Ben Affleck and Jon Bernthal have… pic.twitter.com/rmJ3jhw1FK — Film Festival (@LifeIsAFilmFest) April 16, 2025

Kirby’s Last Snack shares, “Was able to see #TheAccountant2 tonight. We thought it was great. Not as cohesive as the first and the story was a bit weaker but Affleck and Bernthal together was a blast and gave it a fresh feel compared to the first. Shout out to the country bar scene and Brax’ new friend.”

Was able to see #TheAccountant2 tonight. We thought it was great. Not as cohesive as the first and the story was a bit weaker but Affleck and Bernthal together was a blast and gave it a fresh feel compared to the first. Shout out to the country bar scene and Brax’ new friend.😂 pic.twitter.com/ots42u1F1M — Kirby’s Last Snack (@KirbysLastSnack) April 16, 2025

Writer Hunter Bolding wrote, “The Accountant 2 is a paint-by-numbers action flick that builds towards a shootout that’s worth the price of admission. Every scene with Jon Bernthal is gold. But there’s also some somewhat murky/confusing motivations for the characters here. Still ends up as a fun time though.”

The Accountant 2 is a paint-by-numbers action flick that builds towards a shootout that’s worth the price of admission. Every scene with Jon Bernthal is gold. But there’s also some somewhat murky/confusing motivations for the characters here. Still ends up as a fun time though. pic.twitter.com/IZjInZpZ1n — Hunter Bolding (@HunterBVideo) April 16, 2025

Film critic Jillian praised it, writing, “The Accountant 2 is SO much better than the first in every way mainly because of the dynamite dynamic between Ben Affleck and Jon Berthnal, putting brotherly love at the forefront with smooth action and roaring hilarity. I need 10 more of these, an ultimate thrill ride of silliness.”

The Accountant 2 is SO much better than the first in every way mainly because of the dynamite dynamic between Ben Affleck and Jon Berthnal putting brotherly love at the forefront with smooth action and roaring hilarity. Need 10 more of these, an ultimate thrill ride of silliness. pic.twitter.com/0tuuwRdCQp — Jillian (@JillianChili) April 16, 2025

The Accountant 2 by Gavin O’Connor, starring Ben Affleck, Jon Bernthal, JK Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, will be widely released on April 25.

