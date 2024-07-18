We have heard that the Russo brothers are returning to Marvel. Anthony and Joe Russo are collectively popular as the Russo Brothers gave the MCU some remarkable movies, including Captain America: Winter Soldier and Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. They will allegedly return for Avengers 5 and 6 as well. Scroll below for the deets.

They started their MCU journey with Winter Soldier, and during the Civil War, they almost left the room as their idea of Steve Rogers clashing with Tony Stark was not conceived well by the people. Not only that, but they also reportedly fought with Sony to cast Tom Holland as Peter Parker, aka Spider-Man. For the unversed, the dynamic sibling director duo is known for television shows like Community, Arrested Development, and more. They gained wider recognition after joining the MCU.

According to an exclusive report by The Hollywood Reporter, sources have revealed to them that Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, aka the Russo Brothers, are in the early talks to return to the MCU and direct the next two Avengers movies. The fifth Avengers film was initially titled Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, but because of Jonathan Majors‘ guilty verdict, it is reportedly being called Avengers 5 only. According to reports, the focus will shift to someone else from Kang the Conqueror.

Meanwhile, Avengers 6 is the Secret Wars movie, which is expected to get set up with Deadpool & Wolverine. Interestingly, Shawn Levy was approached to direct Avengers 5 & 6, as per the report, but he declined as he wanted to focus on his Star Wars movie. The sources have mentioned that the Russo Brothers are in the early stages of the talks. But we believe they know the turf well and have managed a movie of stature before, so they seem like an excellent choice for it.

With the Russo Brothers, Marvel got Avengers: Endgame, which collected $2.79 billion and is the second highest-grossing film ever. The Russo Brothers have directed four movies for Marvel Studios, and collectively, they have raked in $6.81 billion, which is no minor feat.

Here’s what the netizens think about this alleged news:

One user wrote on X, “Two back to back bangers incoming.”

Another said, “THANK GOD, MCU is saved.”

One stated, “WE RECLAIMING THE THRONE AT THE BOX OFFICE, LETS GOOOOO!!!”

“Kevin Feige needs to make this happen at any cost,” wrote one fan.

Followed by one stating, “What an absolute W. Their directed MCU films have all been A projects that are some of the very best and most memorable films in the franchise.”

And, “Kinda an obvious choice after having 2 of the top 8 grossing movies of all times.”

What are your thoughts on the Russo brothers’ alleged and potential return to the Marvel Studios?

