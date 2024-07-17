There’s literally no reason that pops up in our mind when we think about Bianca Censori dressing up the way she does. To begin with, she could face legal punishment for her indecent exposure, which has now crossed all limits. Kanye West’s wife was spotted in a transparent top, leaving nothing to the imagination as she exposed her busty assets. Scroll below for all the details!

This isn’t the first or the rare time when Bianca is in the news over her bizarre fashion choices. She has pulled off n*ked outings in sheer bodysuits and raincoats. But time and again, she managed to hide her modesty, sometimes with the help of a cushion or the other times with her cell phone.

In her most revealing outing to date, Kanye West’s wife, Bianca Censori, sported a sheer top that exposed her busty assets. And no, there was not even a tiny effort to hide her intimates, not even with body tapes or n**ple covers.

Bianca Censori covered her face with an army cap as she stepped out of a salon in LA. She completed her look with skin-colored comfortable shorts with shimmy dots on them.

Most would know there are strict rules in California for indecent clothing. Kanye’s wife could face a penalty of six months in county jail, a fine of $1,000 (£770), and at least ten years on the s** offenders’ list. But does she fear any of that? Clearly not!

Netizens, as always, sympathized with her and blamed Kanye West for her outrageous fashion choice.

A user wrote, “SHE’S OUTTA CONTROL”

Another commented, “Karenye’s live blow up doll”

“Somebody needs to check on her and save her. Something isn’t right with Kanye. You know this is his doing. It’s almost like punishment. You can’t wear clothes. But he’s covered head to toe,” another wrote.

A comment read, “Where’s her mom and dad? Poor girl being controlled by a mad man.”

Take a look at Bianca’s latest outing here.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is accused of harassment and discrimination by a former employee of Yeezy. His wife, Bianca Censori, is also facing allegations of sending a file-sharing link containing explicit videos to staff members, which was accessible to minors.

