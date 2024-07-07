Kanye West is often blamed for the clothes his wife, Bianca Censori, pulls off in public. She has literally exposed her private parts in a transparent raincoat and sheer body-fitting jumpsuits. But what if we say she was probably always this bold? We’ve got our hands on some throwback pictures, which will prove that it isn’t all Ye’s fault. Scroll below for the unseen pictures!

Currently, all eyes are on Bianca and Kanye’s museum date on the fourth of July. The Yeezy head of architect sported a blue tube top and complimented it with sheer white leggings. One could say this is the most decent she has dressed in a really long time. On the other hand, her husband, Ye sported a white colored spacesuit and completed his look with a black hood and matching white shoes.

There were strong rumors that Bianca Censori’s family was pissed with her ’embarrassing’ fashion choices. In fact, her father allegedly wanted to have a face-to-face conversation with Kanye West about what he was turning his daughter into! But old pictures of the model will prove that she’s always loved sporting controversial outfits.

Kanye en Bianca Censori in een museum pic.twitter.com/1fBQQHE7Ff — Mies (@MiesBee) July 7, 2024

An unseen picture has surfaced on the internet, which shows Bianca Censori covered in suspenders. She could be seen flaunting her hourglass figure, especially her buttocks, in the mirror selfie. A mystery man was passing by in the picture, but she seemed unbothered.

The picture is from the time when Bianca sported her long, natural black hair. We’d be lying if we didn’t confess that she was oozing oomph! Take a look at the picture here.

Did Kanye really change the otherwise ‘decent’ Bianca? The picture narrates a different tale.

Meanwhile, Kanye West is currently facing allegations of mistreating and using racial insults against his Yeezy employees. On the other hand, Bianca Censori has also been accused of sending an X-rated video to a former Yeezy employee, which was accessible to minors as well. She has denied the claims.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Hollywood updates!

Must Read: Not Only Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez Gave 2 More Of Her Ex-Boyfriends Chance To ‘Love Again’ – All About Her Lesser-Known Reconcialtions!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News