Brad Pitt is one of the most successful actors in Hollywood. He is one of those celebrities who spend thriftlessly on luxury, and why not when you making crazy money from movies. While he owns some aircraft and a few cool cars, those are not what he is known for.

The Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor has quite a collection of bikes. Like many collectors, the actor doesn’t stick to one particular brand or type. He seems to have a fondness for cafe racers and custom V-twin bikes though.

Husqvarna Nuda 900R

Brad Pitt is one of the few people who own a Husqvarna Nuda 900R. It features a BMW-developed, Husqvarna-tuned 900cc engine in an exposed trellis frame. The motorbike is also equipped with top-grade, race-bred components and proudly displays Husqvarna’s distinctive red and white competition colours.

Shinya Kimura Custom

The Fight Club actor is a big fan of Samurai choppers and Rad Cafe Racers. He owns a custom bike built by Shinya Kimura with a 1974 Ducati engine. This custom bike is a Cafe Racers that have an oil cooler that is packed next to the headlight giving the bike an asymmetric look. It shows the world how good Japanese designs are.

Ecosse Titanium Series XX

Back in 2013, Brad Pitt bought a custom Ecosse Titanium Series XX bike which was reportedly the most expensive motorcycle in the world at that time. The motorcycle’s price estimated to be $300,000 as of 2013.

Gasoline Alley/Indian Larry

Brad Pitt owned an Indian Larry bike and it was reportedly made from scratch in the Brooklyn shop of the store. Reports also stated that the iconic Indian Larry down tube is steel heated up to 900 degrees and then twisted by hand. The price of the motorcycle starts at $65,000.

Zero Engineering Type9

Pitt bought a Type 9 by Zero Engineering from the world-famous garage that was originally founded by Shinya Kimura. The motorcycle has a multi-link rear suspension that features a four-link mono-shock assembly but looks like a hardtail.

