We have all wondered what the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Avengers do to live life as we do. While many thought it was Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, who paid them to save the world, MCU’s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier put that theory to rest. In a recent conversation, actor Anthony Mackie, aka Sam Wilson (Falcon), shared his thoughts about the same.

Advertisement

When the world realised that the billionaire playboy-philanthropist didn’t pay the Avengers for their efforts, they felt sad and took to social media to talk about it. While many were angry for him not paying them, we know it wasn’t his responsibility to do so as he wasn’t their employer. But being the big-hearted person he was, he provided the team with a massive facility, the majority of their wardrobe and weapons.

Advertisement

In an interview with TV Line, Anthony Mackie got candid about how the Avengers are compensated in the MCU. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier star said, “It’s interesting… I always ask the question: ‘When the Avengers show up, they destroy whole cities and crush people, and what do they do for a living? Where does their money come from?’ I always believed it was Tony Stark because, obviously, he owns an Audi dealership somewhere.”

Adding that the Avengers do what they do for the betterment of the world and not financial benefits, Anthony Mackie said, “I think they do it for the betterment of the world, for saving people’s lives. They have their ins and outs, their odd jobs to make sure that they’re taken care of — government sponsorship, funding, government housing.”

Talking about the original Avengers and their income, Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man aka Tony Stark was rich as hell. After being frozen for 70 years in ice, Chris Evans’ Captain America’s is sure to have been accumulating loads of interest on his untouched bank accounts. Scarlett Johansson’s Black Widow and Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye were introduced as employees of S.H.I.E.L.D., so we bet they earned quite a hefty salary cheque there. Chris Hemsworth’s Thor is a God and doesn’t really need ‘human money’ for survival. The last of six original Avengers, Mark Ruffalo’s Hulk, was a well-known scientist with several degrees, so we know he has a good income too.

Where do you think the other Avengers earn their livelihood from? Also, do you think Tony Stark should have been paying the earth’s mightiest heroes a salary or the government?

Must Read: Bridgerton Star Phoebe Dynevor Is Dating Comedian Pete Davidson?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube