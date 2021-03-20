Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son Maddox reportedly testified against the actor as part of the actress’ custody case with her ex.

According to Us Weekly, Maddox has “already given testimony as (an) adult” in the ongoing custody dispute, almost five years after Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie split. A federal investigation has been launched by the FBI and social services in Los Angeles amid reports Pitt became “verbally abusive” with his kids on a flight.

Speaking about Maddox’s alleged testimony, a source told the outlet: “It wasn’t very flattering toward Brad. He doesn’t use Pitt as his last name on documents that aren’t legal and instead uses Jolie. Maddox wants to legally change his last name to Jolie, which Angelina Jolie has said she doesn’t support.”

Angelina Jolie & Brad Pitt’s son’s testimony claim comes after it was reported that lawmakers are seeking permission from the couple for its biological children, Shiloh, Knox, and Vivienne, to testify at trial.

According to The Blast, Angelina Jolie is planning to offer “proof and authority” in support of alleged fights during her marriage. The former couple continues trying to hash out final custody and financial arrangements. (SVB/US/CDG)

