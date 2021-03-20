The countdown is already in full swing for Wrestlemania 37 but unfortunately, seems like WWE is yet to finalise all matches for the main event. The latest heartbreaking news is for all Charlotte Flair fans as her face from the official poster is missing.

For the unversed, previous posters of Wrestlemania 37 had Charlotte Flair alongside Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre, Roman Reigns, Edge, Sasha Banks, Bianca Belair and Bad Bunny. Now, the latest one features all seven names except Charlotte. Interestingly, she was almost booked for a match against Asuka for the Raw Women’s Championship at Wrestlemania but now seems like plans are different.

Not just new Wrestlemania 37 posters but Charlotte Flair wasn’t even seen in the recent episode of RAW. The reasons for the same are yet to be disclosed.

Here’s the new official poster:

Wrestlemania 37 is scheduled to take place on 10th and 11th April 2021 at Raymond James Stadium of Tampa Bay, Florida.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has been officially booked for WWE Championship against Bobby Lashley at Wrestlemania. Not just that, even official posters have been rolled by the company. So, we can say that Brock Lesnar is officially out of the game now. The announcement was made during the recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

The announcement is heartbreaking for those who were expecting Brock Lesnar’s return. When Lashley became WWE champion by defeating The Miz recently, everyone was assured that Brock Lesnar’s return is on the cards. Brock returning and challenging Lashley was a dream match for many, even the champ himself.

Also, as WWE is returning to mania in the presence of a live audience, it was said to be a perfect set up for the company to take out that trump card of the beast. Not to forget, it would have been highly profitable from the box office’s perspective. Unfortunately, it’s now Drew McIntyre who’ll be going one on one with the ‘all mighty’.

