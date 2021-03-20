Vin Diesel has the hard-man image quite as much as roaring about in a good old all-American muscle car. He is well known for his role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise. He is one of the highest-paid actors in Hollywood. The actor has been lucky enough to involve his passion for his job.

While he is seen driving some of the coolest cars in his films, not many know that the 53-year-old actor’s car collection includes some of the finest cars on the planet. So let’ take a look at his car collection.

Mazda RX-7 (1993)

One of the hottest sports cars of the 90s was the third generation Mazda RX-7 that has a 1.3 litre twin-turbo engine providing 255bhp. American automotive bible Motor Trend called it Import Car Of The Year in 1993. Vin Diesel owns one of the relatively few 2×2 hatchback models.

BMW E60 M5 (2010)

One may think that it is ostensibly a sensible family car. But, as you might expect, this is a family car with serious muscle. The luxury car is the last model of the M5 series which is powered by a whopping 500bhp and operated by a seven-gear manual gearbox. Vin Diesel’s car does 0-62 in 4.2 seconds and has a top speed of 204mph.

Lykan Hypersport (2014)

Made by Lebanese manufacturer W Motors, the luxury sports car comes with a 3.7-litre twin-turbo engine pushing out 780bhp. The car was featured in Fast And Furious 7. While the car wasn’t a gift to him, he had to buy it. Moreover, the car has a centre console that features a holographic display instead of a touchscreen panel. Makers also offer gold-stitching on the seats. Buyers have to specify whether they want rubies, diamonds, yellow diamonds or sapphires integrated into the headlights.

Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Grand Sport (1963)

Vin Diesel owns the Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Grand Sport, which is the first of its generation, a specially lightened car designed for racing. The car comes with a front anti-roll bar, vacuum brake booster and large-diameter shocks. The springs used in the car is nearly twice as stiff as those on a standard model. Interestingly, only 199 the car were manufactured by the maker. So it’s something of a collectors’ item.

