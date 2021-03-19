Mumbai Saga Box Office Review Rating: Star Cast: John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi, Suniel Shetty, Mahesh Manjrekar, Rohit Roy, Shaad Randhawa, Prateik Babbar, Gulshan Grover, Kajal Aggarwal

Director: Sanjay Gupta

Producers: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta & Sangeeta Ahir

Mumbai Saga Box Office Review: Expectations

When you have a star like John Abraham along with Emraan Hashmi in the lead for an action film, the expectations are bound to be good. JA has proved to be a force at the box office in the past some years and with Mumbai Saga, he is just doing what his fans love to see him doing.

However, we have to understand that these are very troubled times for the film business. And on top of that Mumbai which is the primary territory for Mumbai Saga is the worst hit by the pandemic in India.

For the same reason only, the makers haven’t spent enough money on the marketing of the film which has led to a lack of awareness. Just yesterday I was talking to a local medical shop owner (one of the target audience) and he was surprised when I told him that cinemas have re-opened. Once I shared the details about Mumbai Saga with him, he said, “Main abhi ticket nikalta hu iska”. So awareness is a big issue here.

Mumbai Saga Box Office Review: Impact

There are very rare mass films in Bollywood these days which turn out to be good. While Mumbai Saga is far from perfect, it’s still better than many which have released in recent times.

I’ve explained everything about Mumbai Saga in detail in the movie review so I’ll keep things to the point here. The first half of the film is a blast of entertainment as it offers the audience some real good action and drama to witness. It’s like everything people were waiting to experience on the big screen after lockdown. However, things don’t stay on a similar level post the interval.

But the dialogues of the film will be received with a huge number of claps and whistles. Almost all the oneliners are very well written and worth appreciating.

Overall, Mumbai Saga will definitely have an impact on the audience as it has several elements for the audience’s entertainment.

Mumbai Saga Box Office Review: Final Verdict

Even if it released in February, Mumbai Saga would’ve got a good response from the audience. But right now it may take a slow start at the box office. The lack of awareness and poor pandemic situation will play a party spoiler but it has the potential of gaining good word of mouth from the target audience. And that will help the film sail through.

There’s not any big option for people in cinemas right now, especially in the mass centres. With strong public reviews, it can slowly and steadily continue to do its work. A 30 crores mark looks very much achievable for the film and if all goes well then even 40 crores are not out of the question.

