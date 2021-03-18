Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar Box Office Predictions: Arjun Kapoor & Parineeti Chopra Starrer To Battle It Out With Roohi & Mumbai Saga

After being ready for more than two years, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar is finally releasing this Friday. Before the pandemic, there were a couple of times when the film’s release date was announced but it kept getting pushed.

In fact, just before the lockdown, the film had been confirmed for March 2020 release and even its trailer had been released. However, with all releases getting postponed, this one too had to wait.

There were speculations that Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar may opt for an OTT release but YRF was clear from the onset that none of its offerings would skip a theatrical release, be it a big or a small film, and hence this film waits as well.

That said, Sandeep aur Pinky Faraar is now seeing an almost silent release for itself without much fanfare. A delayed arrival, this Dibakar Banerjee directed film is being seen as a fun-on-the-run film but the promo indicates a different kind of narrative that is class-oriented.

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra are reuniting for this one after Ishaqzaade and Namaste England but since the film has been delayed for a long time, there is hardly any noise around the film. The film would be clashing with Mumbai Saga at the box office and there is also Roohi for competition. If the film manages a 50 lakhs opening, even that would be some sort of a start.

