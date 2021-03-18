It was back in 2013 when last time, Sanjay Gupta ventured into the gangster dramas with Shootout At Wadala, and switch to 7 years later, we are a day away from Mumbai Saga. The filmmaker has made a niche for himself with the gangster universe and has even managed to have a fanbase that waits for his films. But there are critics too.

The recently released trailer of Mumbai Saga did impress the fans of the filmmaker and the cast involved. But a segment called it a mashup of his own past films. Sanjay joined Koimoi, an exclusive chat to promote his film. He spoke about the criticism and how he deals with it. While on that, he also revealed how Emraan Hashmi came into the picture to play a police officer.

When asked about the Mumbai Saga trailer being called a mashup, Sanjay Gupta said, “It’s okay, I don’t give a sh*t about that. I have never bothered about what somebody has to say good or bad. I am not making my movies to get any kind of recognition, you know. I don’t want to take names, but a lot of the big filmmakers, even the ones I have followed and idolised, some have only made love stories. So would you say they are mash-ups of their previous love stories? Or some have done great action. That’s okay, people want to criticise, let them do.”

When asked if the filmmaker lets the criticism get to him, Sanjay Gupta added, “No, no at all. I don’t care about it, not bothered with it, it doesn’t affect me. I am somebody, who even when my movie comes out, I don’t read reviews and get carried away by all of that sh*t. You get the good, you get the bad. The point is you being honest to your film, you made your film, enjoyed making it, had a great time with your cast and crew, that is important.”

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham, Emraan Hashmi in the lead alongside Suneil Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Jackie Shroff, Rohit Roy and ensemble. Emraan will be seen playing a police officer for the first time. Talking about casting him, Sanjay Gupta said, “The point is that John always on board. Even when I had conceptualised and had the idea, I had discussed it with John. We also wanted to take a little gap. Because I had done Manya Surve (Shootout At Lokhandwala) and Shootout At Wadala with John. There was no point in doing two gangster films back to back. But we always knew it is going to be a big challenge to cast the guy who plays the cop. Because ultimately it’s a standoff between the two.”

Sanjay Gupta added, “And now that Mumbai Saga finally happened, one of the names that popped up in my mind, because I have been wanting to work with Emraan for the longest time. And I very strongly believe in him, I think he is a tremendous actor. He brings a certain honesty to his characters and to his performances.”

Mumbai Saga hits the big screen on March 19. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more information!

