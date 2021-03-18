After making a huge noise on social media with an intriguing teaser, solo posters of Mr. Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi and super-creative motion poster, the trailer of Anand Pandit’s much-anticipated film Chehre has been released.

Advertisement

Starring legendary Amitabh Bachchan and star Emraan Hashmi in the lead, the magnum opus mystery thriller will lead the audience through a puzzling path to the treasure of secrets and truth.

Advertisement

Loaded with secrets, lies, truth, riddles, fear, allegations, defense, and struggle, the film is power-packed with twists and turns which will keep the audience on the edge of their seats throughout.

Talking about Chehre and its making, producer Anand Pandit shares, “The plot on which our film ‘Chehre’ is based is unique and has not been much explored in Indian cinema. It makes me happy that the film will always be remembered as the first project of Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi together. Their perseverance and antagonism in the film will surely fascinate the audience.”

Chehre director Rumy Jafry adds, “The audience will relate to the presence of every character on the screen. All the actors that we have cast in the film are some of the best actors in the industry and I am sure that this film will always be recognized for their performance and especially the dialogues. We have maintained the equilibrium between all the characters which has helped to uphold the mystery till the very end.”

Produced by Anand Pandit Motion Pictures & Saraswati Entertainment Private Limited, directed by Rumy Jafry, “Chehre” also stars Annu Kapoor, Krystle D’Souza, Dhritiman Chatterjee, Raghubir Yadav, Siddhanth Kapoor and Rhea Chakraborty. The film is now all set to release in the cinema houses on 9th April 2021.

Must Read: Amrita Rao & RJ Anmol Introduce Their Little Munchkin Veer To The World With An Adorable Picture

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube