It has been more than a week since Johnny Depp revealed that he is not a part of Fantastic Beasts 3 and the franchise overall. The decision came after he lost the legal battle with The Sun. The actor revealed in his Instagram post that he resigned as Warnes Bros had asked him to step down. In no time, reports of Mads Mikkelson playing Gellert Grindelwald in the threequel came out.

Gellert Grindelwald is important to FB series like Voldermort was for the Harry Potter franchise. In fact, it was in Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald we got to see how dark and evil Grindelwald gets. In the third movie, people were going to get more insight into his equation with Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law).

A lot of fans are not pleased with Warner Bros decision of asking Johnny Depp to step away. They were looking forward to seeing more of him in Fantastic Beasts 3. However, some even showed excitement when Mads Mikkelsen’s name popped up to play Grindelwald. The actor has reacted to the news and it might leave a lot of fans upset.

About replacing Johnny Depp in Fantastic Beasts 3 and other parts in future, Mads Mikkelsen told IGN, “Oh, that is on the rumour basis as we speak. So I know as much as you do from the newspapers. So I’m waiting for that phone call.”

Meanwhile, on his Instagram page, Depp had earlier shared, “I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request. Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgement of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal.”

Fantastic Beasts 3 also stars Eddie Redmayne, Dan Fogler, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston, and Alison Sudol.

