A few days ago, Johnny Depp revealed that he has resigned from Fantastic Beasts 3 and all other movies from the same franchise. He took the decision after Warner Bros asked him to do so. The production house asked the actor to take this step after he lost the legal battle against The Sun. In the FB universe, Depp plays the role of Gellert Grindelwald.

In Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald, the makers teased us with some relationship between him and Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law). Even the makers had often talked about their proximity. Everyone was waiting to see some spark between the two in the second film but that didn’t happen. However, people are hoping it happens in the third movie.

Sadly, Johnny Depp won’t play Grindelwald anymore. There are reports that Mads Mikkelsen might enter as the new villain. Now, the latest report by WeGotThisCovered state that in Fantastic Beasts 3, we might get to see a kiss between Grindelwald and Dumbledore.

Yes, you read that right! In either of the characters’ flashback scenes, we might get to see the romantic time they had spent together. The reason why they became enemies might also come into the light.

Two years ago, Jude Law talked about Dumbledore being gay. The Sherlock Holmes actor had told NYT, “I think the world is ready for it, and if it isn’t, it bloody well should be. Put it this way: This film is not about his homosexuality, nor does his sexuality define him. But that relationship is certainly a defining element of who he is and what he’s about.”

Fantastic Beasts also stars Eddie Redmayne, Don Fogler, Ezra Miller, Katherine Waterston and Alison Sudol. So far, there is no confirmation on who will play next Grindelwald after Johnny Depp.

