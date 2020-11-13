Our lives would have been so different if there would have been no coronavirus pandemic this year. Isn’t it? Who knows maybe by now we would have seen Friends Reunion episode, right? But there’s good news coming in for all the fans out there by none other than Matthew Perry aka Chandler Bing.

The cast of the show stars Jennifer Aniston aka Rachel Green, David Schwimmer aka Ross Geller, Courteney Cox aka Monica Geller, Matt LeBlanc aka Joey Tribbiani and Lisa Kudrow aka Phoebe Buffay.

Sharing the update on his Twitter account about the Friends Reunion episode, Matthew Perry tweeted, “Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it!”

Friends reunion being rescheduled for the beginning of March. Looks like we have a busy year coming up. And that’s the way I like it! — matthew perry (@MatthewPerry) November 12, 2020

Isn’t that a big relief? Totally.

Earlier this year, HBO Max announced a Friends Reunion episode starring the original cast of the show and fans went crazy after hearing the news.

Back in July, Marta Kauffman shared an update on the shooting of the episode and said, “We are hoping to be able to shoot in August if all is well and there is no early second wave and the studio is open. If everything is in place and we understand all the protocols and we can still make a good show, we’ll be shooting it some time, mid-to-late August.”

Meanwhile, we also got a glimpse of a small reunion at Emmys 2020 this year, When Jennifer Aniston was talking to the host, suddenly Courteney Cox aka Monica appears on the screen. A surprised Jimmy Kimmel asks her what she’s doing with Jen aka Rachel. To this, the Friends actress replied, “We live together”.

When Jimmy asked, “You do?” Jennifer Aniston gives Friends reference with her answer. The actress said, “We’ve been roommates since 1994, Jimmy.” Everyone knows Rachel and Monica started sharing the apartment together from 1994 when the sitcom had started.

We definitely can’t wait for more fresh pictures to come from the Friends Reunion episode.

