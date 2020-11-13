Kane and The Undertaker could be described as the forces which remained dominant during each era they wrestled in WWE. No matter who’s the opponent, the pro-wrestlers never failed to deliver an exciting package. And if we talk about their deadly combo, every loyal fan would be aware of the destruction caused by brothers, both inside and outside the ring.

Sharing a kayfabe of being brothers, we even saw a great rivalry between the duo. Sadly, the deadman’s recent call of putting the curtain down on his career has left a void in the pro-wrestling world and henceforth, no possibility of a face-off between him and his on-screen brother. But just like every other fan, the big red machine has himself has expressed his desire for fighting for one last time with the phenom, if possible.

Recently, Glenn Jacobs aka Kane had a talk with Ryan Satin ahead of The Undertaker’s ‘Final Farewell’ at Survivor Series. He was asked, with whom he would like to see The Undertaker fight for one last time. Kane replied, “Oh, I don’t know, man. Maybe me (laughs) at some point, you know! One more with Kane and The Undertaker or The Brothers of Destruction. And then, of course, I think the dream match everybody has is The Undertaker vs. Sting. We’ll see if that ever eventuates, but certainly, there are some, still some very compelling matches that The Undertaker could be involved, and he’s probably going to be very angry at me because you know because now I’m booking him in matches. I should probably shut up about it at this point.”

Kane also shared his thoughts on The Undertaker’s last match i.e. his face-off with AJ Styles at Wrestlemania 36.

“Yeah, The Boneyard Match with AJ Styles was amazing. It was incredible—just a great piece of business. So, yeah, who knows. Again, it’s not like The Undertaker is going to rest in peace. They retire from in-ring action on a consistent basis, but I don’t think he is the one who is completely going to step away from the business all the way,” he added.

