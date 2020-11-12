The shooting of Tom Cruise starrer Mission Impossible 7 is on full swing in Venice. The cast and crew who have been shooting the action flick across European cities are engaging in one action scene after another. Read on to know details about the latest happening from the sets.

In the most recent pics that we have come across, Cruise is joined by actors Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson for the latest action sequences. Ferguson will be seen reprising her role as former MI6 agent Ilsa Faust while Pegg will play field agent Benji Dunn once again.

In these pictures, Tom Cruise has gone dark for his Mission Impossible 7 character, Ethan Hunt. The actor can be seen dressed in a black bomber jacket with a black tee and matching jeans favoured by his on-screen persona, Ethan Hunt. The shoot seems to be happening at a deserted city square.

In a couple of stills from the sets of Mission Impossible 7, Tom is seen carrying a large bag over one shoulder. The Knight And Day actor is also seen passing orders via a walkie while flanked by Simon Pegg and Rebecca Ferguson. They are also seen carrying equally heavy bags as they walk in the square.

Check out some of the recent stills from the sets of Mission Impossible 7 here:

From the happy smiles on their face, we assume they have been successful in their mission. Well, the other possibility is that they aced the practice. Yesterday, we brought you pictures of Hayley Atwell in hand-to-hand combat with Esai Morales while on a bridge in the canal city.

Mission Impossible 7 stars Tom Cruise, Hayley Atwell, Vanessa Kirby, Rebecca Ferguson, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames and Henry Czerny. The film is currently scheduled to release on November 19, 2021.

How excited are you to watch Tom Cruise in the movie? Let us know in the comments.

