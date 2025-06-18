Tom Cruise’s Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning makes a comeback on Netflix’s weekly top 10 list for the 4th time. The reappearance might be due to the glorious box office performance of the 8th installment, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning. Keep scrolling for the deets.

MI 8 was released last month and has been enjoying a solid run at the theaters. It recently crossed the $500 million milestone at the worldwide box office. The Final Reckoning is currently eyeing the $172.6 million domestic haul of Mission: Impossible 7. It is expected to beat that this weekend.

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning OTT Verdict

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning is back on the weekly global chart for June 9-15. According to the data provided by Netflix, Mission: Impossible 7 has occupied the 10th rank on the list, showing people have taken a liking to the movie as its sequel rules hearts in cinemas. The film has generated 2.5 million views on the streaming platform and has been watched for 6.7 million hours.

Trending in 14 countries

The data further revealed that Tom Cruise’s film is trending in 14 countries and is at the #1 rank in six of them. Mission: Impossible 7 is at the top rank in Hong Kong, Israel, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore. Since MI 8 is experiencing a good run overseas, this might impact Mission: Impossible 7’s Netflix streaming.

More about the film & its sequel

Mission: Impossible 7 features Tom Cruise in his iconic role of Ethan Hunt for the second last time. It features an ensemble cast including Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Esai Morales, Pom Klementieff, Mariela Garriga, and Henry Czerny. The film follows Tom’s character, Ethan, and his IMF team on their most dangerous mission: to track a deadly new weapon that threatens humanity before the wrong people find it. It collected $571.1 million in its worldwide run. Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning was released last month and is one of the year’s highest-grossing films. It has collected $167.63 million in North America and $508.13 million worldwide.

Note: The viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for the films and shows that arrived on the platform.

