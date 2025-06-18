Gerard Butler’s 2023 action-packed thriller Plane has finally been made available on Netflix. It has debuted at one of the top spots in Netflix’s weekly global charts and might even climb up in the following weeks. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Butler’s film, directed by Jean-Francois Richet, landed on Netflix at a good time, as his live-action movie How to Train Your Dragon is running in the theaters. People might want to check out more of the actor’s movies, which might eventually surge the viewership of this 2023 thriller, making it a streaming hit.

Plane OTT Verdict Week 1

According to the data provided by Netflix, Plane, starring Gerard Butler, garnered an impressive viewership of 6.3 million in its debut week. It is at the #3 rank in Netflix’s weekly global list, and it is for the week of June 9-15. The action film has been watched for 11.2 million hours in its first week 1. It is a solid start for the movie. Since the movie is available on Netflix in the United States only and, the people there are enjoying it thoroughly.

More about the film

Plane features Gerard Butler and Mike Colter in crucial roles. The film revolves around a commercial pilot caught in a war zone after being forced to land his commercial aircraft during a terrible storm. The film was reportedly made on a budget of $25 million and collected almost three times its modest price tag. Butler’s film Plane, raked in $32.1 million domestically and $74.5 million worldwide.

Note: The debut week viewership numbers are the official numbers given by Netflix for all the films that arrived on the platform, irrespective of the day they arrived in a week. Some arrived on the fourth day of a week, some on the 5th, and so on, but the debut numbers are calculated by Netflix weekly, not day-wise.

For more such OTT Verdicts, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Azadi OTT Release Date Update: When & Where To Stream The Malayalam Thriller Starring Sreenath Bhasi

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News