Formers wrestlers, John Cena and Nikki Bella are examples of no bad blood between exes. The once engaged duo split in 2018 after being together for around six years. As per latest reports, Cena called and congratulated Nikki and her sister Brie on the arrival of their newborns.

Nikki welcomed her first kid with fiancé, Artem Chigvintsev on July 31. The couple names the little munchkin Matteo Artemovich Chigvintsev. Just a day later (August 1), her sister, Brie Bella, welcomed her second kid with husband Daniel Bryan.

During a recent conversation with US Weekly, Nikki Bella opened up about ex-fiancé John Cena calling up the Bella twins and congratulating them on the latest addition to their family. The ex-wrestler said, “So with the baby, he reached out to Brie and I both.”

Nikki Bella added that she and John Cena hadn’t had individual conversations in years, saying, “We haven’t had an individual conversation in gosh, I don’t know how long, but it was very short and sweet!”

Talking about her relationship with John Cena, the former WWE wrestler said, “John and I will be tied forever. I get that, like, we had a public relationship on a reality show for six years.” Nikki Bella added, “All I’ve ever wanted was for him to be happy. So, it makes me happy when I see that and, like, him kicking butt in the movie world and all that stuff. I love that!”

Talking about their personal lives now, Nikki Bella, who split from Cena in 2018, got engaged to Artem Chigvintsev in January. They are now parents to 3-month-old Matteo.

As for John Cena, the actor, who will soon feature in the latest instalment of Fast & Furious – F9, recently tied the knot (in secret) to Shay Shariatzadeh on October 12 in Tampa, Florida. A source close to the couple had revealed that the reason for keeping the ceremony private was because he wanted to stay away from the limelight. It was a small function at the downtown office of attorney Dilip Patel, who served as the officiant.

