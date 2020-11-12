Many thought that the pandemic has turned out to be a blessing for Demi Lovato. The beauty confirmed her relationship with Max Ehrich. Since then, they shared glimpses of their steamy romance on Instagram. However, things turned upside down within months and the couple ended up calling off their engagement in September. Rumours are now rife that Selena Gomez may have been dragged to get attention by the ex-boyfriend. Read on for all the scoop.

For the unversed, Demi called off her engagement with Max back in September. The exact reason wasn’t provided but rumours have it that there were multiple roadblocks. One of it remained Ehrich’s alleged affection for Selena.

If one remembers, several videos and pics were going viral that claimed that Max Ehrich really liked Selena Gomez. In fact, there was a certain point where he allegedly said that he wanted to marry the Rare singer. Soon after the engagement, Demi Lovato had quashed these rumours as she tweeted, “It’s really sad when people FAKE images to put women against each other. If women have conflict that’s between them NOT YOU.”

Demi Lovato and Selena Gomez are no more friends and that isn’t hidden from anybody. During one of the first interviews amid the pandemic, Demi had shared that she has nothing but love for her Disney co-star. But there’s no friendship. “When you grow up with somebody, you’re always going to have love for them. But I’m not friends with her. I will always have love for her,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Adding to the fuel, Max Ehrich recently shared an Instagram post where he wrote ‘I want a gf.’ Fans think that this is in reference to the lyrics of Selena’s song ‘Boyfriend.’ In fact, a user even took to the comment section and wrote, “are there any good ones left?” which marks the continuation of the lyrics.

While this could be a mere co-incidence, given the history – Demi Lovato fans feel that it was an intentional move by Max in order to gain her attention.

But what is the truth? Well, only Ehrich knows! All we’re hoping is that there remains no bad blood between Selena Gomez and Demi owing to it all.

