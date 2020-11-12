Justice League director Zack Snyder has teased the fans with the existence of Catwoman in his DCEU. The director was given full liberty during his original tenure with DC. However, he began to lose hold while Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice was filming and eventually it ended with Justice League.

Reportedly, Snyder had extensive plans for a five-part story which covered solo films for Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Batman, and more.

Thanks to HBO Max, we get to see the true extent of Snyder’s plans as the streaming service has finally become the platform for the Snyder Cut after almost two years of fan signing petitions. Zack Snyder added to the fire by dropping teasers of his version of Justice League. He has already shared many teases about his future plans which include introducing more DC heroes to the screen. These heroes include The Atom, Martian Manhunter and Green Lantern (High possibility). Speaking about the villains, Zynder plans to feature Darkseid, Deathstroke and Jared Leto’s Joker.

The latest update is that Zack Snyder has teased about what role Catwoman could play in his version of DCEU. During his live stream chat with The Nerd Queens, the director suggested that Catwoman and Ben Affleck’s Batman might have been romantically involved a decade before. Yes, you have read it right!

The director has also shared an image of Batman and Catwoman on Vero. Have a look at the photo here.

Meanwhile, Zack Synder said he would love to make a Dark Knight Returns movie. He said, “I saw a tweet recently like ‘Snyder needs to stop reading Dark Knight Returns, he needs to read another Batman comic.’ I almost tweeted back. I’m sure Jay [Oliva] replied like ‘there aren’t any others!’ I’m so obsessed with that comic. I’ve always thought that maybe one day down the road as a one-off, just as a crusty old Batman, we’d just do it. It’s a dream I have.”

Well, Zack Synder has previously shared some different ideas on the back story of Catwoman and Batman. Well, what’s your take on Catwoman being introduced to Synder Cut? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite show and celebrities.

