Zayn Malik’s mother Trisha Malik celebrated her 51st birthday this week. The former One Direction singer and his wife Gigi arranged a special cake to celebrate her birthday. The supermodel took to her Instagram stories and shared some pictures of the occasion.

The newly-turned parents marked Mamma Malik’s birthday in their own way. The photo shared on Instagram showed that the couple put together a diamond-shaped cake surrounded by strawberries. Two candles “5” and “1” were also placed on it. Some decorations were also added on top of the cake, which read “51 & Fabulous”.

Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid also placed a box of candles beside the cake, and we must say, the sweet arrangements by the couple had our heart. A tiny tiara was placed in the far corner of the photo and a small jewel-like, representing baby ZiGi, was placed on a drinking glass.

Sharing the picture on the Instagram story, Gigi captions it, “celebrating (Mamma Malik) last night.” She said, “We love you,” before adding, “Wishing you the best year x.” Check out the photo below:

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik recently celebrated Halloween. The supermodel decided to give fans a look at their happy family on the occasion of Halloween 2020. So she took to Instagram and shared the first family photo, where she can be seen posing alongside former One Direction singer and baby ZiGi in the same frame dressed up for the occasion. Zayn also channelled his love for Harry Potter in the picture.

In the picture shared by Gigi on her Insta story, she looked like she was out of a virtual game in her blue ensemble. Zayn Malik also appeared in a white shirt, green tie to denote the house of Slytherin and a black sweater over it. However, it was baby ZiGi that took the limelight.

The little munchkin can be seen comfortable in her dad’s arms while he gazed at her adorably. Even Gigi couldn’t take her eyes off as she clicked the picture. She also tried to cover the baby’s face with a Hulk gif while she sported a green and black crochet hat. A hulk hand emoji was also added to complete the little one’s digital Halloween costume.

