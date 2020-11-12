Toutes nos félicitations, now if you’re wondering what that means, it’s ‘Congratulations’ in French. And why are we giving you french lessons early in the morning? Because Emily In Paris starring Lily Collins as lead is renewed for Season 2; Deux is better than Un.

The makers announced the second season through a video and a letter from Sylvie Grateau to Madeline Wheeler who happens to be her boss in Chicago and informing her about the extension of Emily’s stay in Paris.

The announcement video stars Lily Collins, Lucas Bravo, Camillie Razat, Ashley Park. For those of you who haven’t seen the show, Emily Cooper is an ambitious girl working in a PR marketing firm in Chicago and one fine day, she lands up in her dream job in Paris and that’s how the adventure begins.

Take a look at the announcement video here:

Isn’t some great news to start your day, you guys!

Meanwhile, when Emily In Paris released, there was serious backlash for the series and French critics were a little too harsh giving their verdict for the Lily Collins’ starrer because of how the French society was portrayed in the show.

But as they say, there’s only good marketing and no bad marketing. The show picked up all over the world because of its peppy storyline and the star cast and fans started rooting for Collins.

A user reacted on the Instagram post and wrote, “AHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHHH MON DIEU TRES BIEN NEWS!!!! 💋💋💋”. Another user commented, “Deux!!!! 💞💞💞💞 enchanté Gabriel, enchanté.”

Meanwhile, Lily Collins also shared the good news on her official Instagram account and captioned it, “Deux is better than un. I’m freaking out and beyond thrilled (much to Sylvie’s dismay) to announce @EmilyinParis will be returning for Season 2! Thank you guys for the love and support and I hope you’re as excited as we are!!…”

Yay! We are all excited to see what the future holds for Emily in Paris. Till then, Au Revoir!

