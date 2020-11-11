Actress Lily Collins says she is currently enjoying her status as a fiancée. Collins got engaged to filmmaker Charlie McDowell in September.

The actress stars in the new series Emily In Paris and the show has earned mixed response, though she is not paying too much attention to the comments.

“I am just keeping fingers crossed for a season two for Emily. I am enjoying being a fiancée. I am taking some time to really read and think about what is next for me. In the meantime, I’m embracing the exciting experience of being a fiancée and what all that means and just kind of sitting within that excitement,” Lily Collins told Rollacoaster magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Lily Collins shared that she has been going on relaxing nature walks with her beau and that it has helped her over the last few months.

“I’ve had moments that are completely up and down,” she said.

The actress had confirmed her engagement on Instagram in September. She shared the news via Instagram, posting a picture of the pair kissing, where Lily Collins is seen flaunting her ring.

