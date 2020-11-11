Advertisement

Jason Momoa is one of the most talented actors from Hollywood. He has proved his acting meddles as Aquaman as well as Khal Drogo. Yes, the latter is his classic character from RR Martin’s Game Of Thrones. But the journey hasn’t been easy for the actor. In fact, the struggles were real to an extent where he as well as wife Lisa Bonet were struggling to make ends meet.

Yes, you heard that right. The actor himself revealed all about it in a recent interaction. If one remembers, Jason plays an integral part as Khal Drogo, leader of the Dothraki in Season. He is Emilia Clarke aka Danaerys Targaryen’s husband and provides her the perfect base to continue her journey towards the Iron throne.

Jason Momoa was killed in Game Of Thrones’ first season and appeared only as illusions in the second season. The Aquaman actor has now revealed how limited roles he was being offered back then. Owing to the lack of work, it was difficult for him along with wife Lisa Bonet and kids to survive with the crunch of money.

In a conversation with InStyle, Jason Momoa began, “I mean, we were starving after Game of Thrones. I couldn’t get work. It’s very challenging when you have babies and you’re completely in debt.”

But this isn’t the first time that the Aquaman actor was going through something like that. Previously, when Baywatch Hawaii ended in 2001, he was out of work.

“I couldn’t even get an agent for three or four years,” shared Jason.

But it seems the actor must be happy now. From Game Of Thrones to Justice League, Aquaman, and Dune – the actor is getting back to back huge projects.

Jason Momoa is gearing up for the release of Aquaman 2. The Warner Bros project has been in controversy off-late. For long, discussions regarding Amber Heard’s presence were on-going. Despite winning the battle against Johnny Depp in the libel suit, it is being said that her role will be limited in the DC extended universe film.

