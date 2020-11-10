Here’s some good news for all Gerard Butler fans. According to what we heard, the Scottish actor will reprise his role as the Secret Service agent Mike Banning for the fourth time in the ‘Has Fallen’ film franchise. The first film in the franchise, Olympus Has Fallen released in 2013. This was followed by London Has Fallen (2016), and Angel Has Fallen (2019).

As per reports, we will see Gerald as in the fourth instalment soon. This part is reportedly titled Night Has Fallen and will be directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Night Has Fallen, starring Gerald Butler, reunites several members of the creative team from Angel Has Fallen. This team reportedly includes Waugh and screenwriter Robert Mark Kamen.

The ‘Has Fallen’ movies centres on Secret Service agent Mike Banning (Gerard Butler). It follows his journeys as he finds himself double-crossed, outgunned, and outmanned but always manages to heroically prevail over the bad.

Night Has Fallen will be filmed at Millennium Media’s Nu Boyana Studios in Bulgaria and throughout Europe.

As per the website mentioned above, the producers of the film are G-BASE’s Alan Siegel and Gerald Butler, Eclectic Picture’s Heidi Jo Markel, Les Weldon and Millennium Media’s Jeffrey Greenstein, Jonathan Yunger, and Yariv Lerner. Exec producing the instalment of the action thriller, Night Has Fallen, are Avi Lerner, Trevor Short and Boaz Davidson via Millennium and Christa Campbell and Lati Grobman of Campbell Grobman Films.

Talking about the box office numbers of the first three films in the ‘Has Fallen’ franchise, the first one, co-starring Gerald, Morgan Freeman and Aaron Eckhart, grossing in over $170.3 million. It was made on a budget of $70 million budget.

London Has Fallen received dreadful reviews, but still landed up earning more than its predecessor. The film collected around $205.9 million upon its release. Released last summer, Angel Has Fallen opened to mixed reviews. It still managed to make the producers happy earning $146.7 million at the box office.

