Carly Hughes, an American singer and actress, has announced her departure from the ABC comedy series American Housewife. The actress featured as Angela, one of Katie Otto’s (Katie Mixon) best friends. She was a series regular for the first four seasons but has now decided to walk away from it citing an alleged toxic environment.

Post Season 4, she featured in the Season 5 premiere episode (which was shot in March before the lockdown), but from episode 2, her name didn’t feature in the opening credits.

Talking to Deadline, Carly Hughes said, “I was no longer able to work in the toxic environment that was created on American Housewife.” She added, “I made the decision to leave to protect myself from that type of discrimination.”

Carly Hughes continued, “As a Black woman in entertainment, I feel the responsibility to stand up for what I deserve, what we all deserve — to be treated equally. I wish the show well, and I am excited for a new chapter and to be able to pursue the opportunities ahead.”

The site also reported that according to sources, the allegations made by Hughes – the only Black regular on American Housewife – triggered an extensive HR investigation by ABC Signature. This investigation also took into account claims made by other members of the production team.

Following the probe, American Housewife creator Sarah Dunn is no longer working as an active producer on the show. Not only that, line producer, Mark J. Greenberg stepped down from his position and showrunners Rick Wiener and Kenny Schwartz underwent sensitivity training.

A spokesperson for American Housewife said, “Carly Hughes was a valued member of the cast, and we had hoped she would return to the show this season. The concerns she raised led to positive changes to the workplace and improvements to the culture, but we respect the decision she made to move on. We wish her nothing but the best.”

Carly Hughes’ exit is the second change made to the cast of American Housewife in Season 5. The Anna-Kat role was recast as Giselle Eisenberg (Julia Butters) exited the show. Actress Holly Robinson Peete is joining the series in a recurring role as a close friend of Katie.

