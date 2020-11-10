The notorious house flippers, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi owned Bali-inspired Montecito estate have recently been sold off for $33.3 million after it spent less than one month on the market. They seemed to have scored an impressive sale in Montecito.

DeGeneres and de Rossi’s Bali-inspired estate, known as Salt Hill, sold off for an impressive $33.31 million. Although they did not get the entire $39.9 million they had hoped for when they put the house on the market last month, the couple did make a major profit from the $27 million the couple paid for the mansion in January 2019.

According to a report by Variety, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi didn’t own the house for a long time but they did complete a renovation and expansion during their time there. They also bought an adjacent property for $1.9 million in order to create a massive 9.3-acre compound.

Ellen DeGeneres owned Salt Hill consisted of four-bedroom and four-and-a-half bathroom. The house spans almost 8,200 square feet, with walls of glass and open spaces throughout. The house also boasts an impressive wood ceiling and is separated into a dining enclave as well as a living area with a fireplace.

The Bali-inspired estate also had the kitchen fitted with stainless steel appliances, centre island, black marble countertops and wood cabinetry, as per the listing held by Riskin Partners. The house also had Sliding glass doors open to a covered porch with seating nooks and a built-in fire pit. A second fire pit is also included in the backyard, along with a sparkling infinity pool, pickleball court and a private pond.

There’s also a 1,400-square-foot guest house, a cabana and a security office on the property.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show, hosted by Ellen DeGeneres, has won multiple Emmy awards. Apart from the show, which was premiered in 2003, the 62-year-old comedian has hosted several other shows such as the Grammys, the Academy Awards and the NBC game show “Ellen’s Game of Games, which is currently airing the fourth season.

