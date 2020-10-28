Ellen DeGeneres To Get 40 Lucky Studio Audience Chosen Out Of 4,000 For Her Show

After Saturday Night Live returned with a live audience in early October, now The Ellen DeGeneres Show is all set to welcome back limited audience for the first time since the start of the pandemic. The return of the live audience is likely to happen for the show’s Halloween week episode.

As per reports, nearly 40 fans will be welcomed to the talk show’s audience section along with 70 virtual attendees. However, strict pandemic related health and safety protocols will be in place to ensure that the coronavirus gives no added spooks to guests. These guests will begin filling the seats from the October 28 episode of the show.

The Hollywood Reporter reports that the 40 lucky in-studio audience members will be selected from the pool of 4,000 previously scheduled fans. The audience members will also be invited to the October 30 Halloween episode, wherein host Ellen DeGeneres will appear in a custom costume.

At last year’s Halloween episode, Ellen DeGeneres did a spin on Cardi B, where she called herself Cardi E, while other costumes have spoofed Sia, the Kardashians and Snooki’s hair. Several other Halloween traditions will also be followed throughout the week. It will also include clips of the show’s executive producer Andy Lassner trying to work his way through a haunted house.

The publication further reports that Ellen will also give-away some of her favourite gifts to the in-studio audience and at-home fans scheduled over 12 days of shows. The upcoming guests on the show include Melissa McCarthy, Khloé Kardashian, Jimmy Kimmel, Magic Johnson, Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell, Usher and Vince Vaughn.

Earlier this year, Ellen faced massive backlash after accusations of sexual misconduct and racial insensitivity surfaced. Following which, the show’s executive producers Ed Glavin and Kevin Leman, and co-executive producer Jonathan Norman were removed from the show.

Later at the premiere of 18 seasons of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the host discussed the controversies and how they are being addressed.

