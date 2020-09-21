Ellen DeGeneres Addresses The Toxic Work Environment Issue With A Promise & Tinge Of Humour - WATCH VIDEO

Ellen DeGeneres has gone through huge troubles in the past few months. There were allegations of a toxic work environment on her show following which it was also heard that it may get cancelled. Since then Ellen has trended big time on social media. While she has faced a lot of heat from people due to the allegations, some Hollywood celebs and her friends came ahead and supported her.

Now the latest is that the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show has kickstarted with full force. Since we are still amid pandemic, instead of a live audience, this time Ellen hosted them virtually. Despite all the problems she has gone through in summer, her sense of humour has been intact and it was more than visible as she welcomed her audience. Watch the video below:

But we know, all of you are really looking forward to knowing what did she say about the allegations and how did she address it. Yes? Well, as we told you above that her sense of humour is intact. So she was again quite candid while opening about the same.

While starting to address the allegations, Ellen DeGeneres asked her audience, “How was everybody’s summer? Good?” “Mine was great. Super terrific” she said.

Then she continued, “I am so happy to be back on the studio. There are a lot of things I want to talk about. I’ve been looking forward to addressing it all directly and unfortunately talking directly to people has been illegal for 6 months. So I’ve a virtual audience here instead. Here you all are”

Amid all the claps and cheers, she addressed the issue and said, “As you may have heard, this summer there were allegations of a toxic work environment at our show and then there was an investigation. I learned that things happen here that never should have happened. I take that very seriously and I want to say I am sorry to the people who were affected. I know that I am in a position of privilege and power and I realise that with that comes responsibility and I take responsibility for what happens at my show.”

Taking the ownership of what happened at her show, she added, “We have had a lot of conversations over the last few weeks about the show, our workplace and what we want for the future. We have made the necessary changes and today we are starting a new chapter.” Watch the video below:

