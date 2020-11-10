Advertisement

Steven Spielberg’s adopted daughter Mikaela Spielberg earlier this year revealed about her new career in adult entertainment. She had also described herself as a “s*xual creature” and said she “got really tired of not being able to capitalise” on her body.

Now the 24-year-old confesses that her career as an adult actress helped her put her troubled past behind her. She also revealed that she suffered from mental health problems and substance abuse issues for years. However, she is now doing well.

During an interview with Daily Beast, Mikaela Spielberg said, “I’m really enjoying work, and it’s giving me a whole new life-affirming way to be.” She also said that p*rn is part of a “healing journey” after years of struggling with her demons.

Mikaela had previously revealed about her struggles with anxiety, depression, substance abuse and finding herself on the brink of homelessness. She had also suffered from anorexia and borderline personality disorder. Talking about it, she said, “I felt like had I not done the work I needed to do on myself, and on my relationships, I would have been dead within the year. I was heartbroken, vulnerable, and felt like my soul had kind of been split in two. And I was covering that up with drinking… I am no longer like that.”

Mikaela Spielberg began her journey as an adult actress by making her own videos at home, which she sells them on adult website ManyVids. Elaborating on her work, she said that she maintains “online and dance-only” content and “not full-service.” However, she did not explain what includes in her partial service channel, reports the publication.

“I’ve learned that I do not enjoy hardcore content personally,” she explained to the portal. “Whatever you decide to make is your decision, but I enjoy soft content and passion content.”

The actress also spoke about issues concerning the nation right now, particularly racism, human rights and housing crisis. She said, “housing crisis needs to be tackled … speaking from personal experiences. Racial self-acceptance has been a huge part of my journey.”

She later added, “I’ll put it this way: You could have all the love in the world and still be incredibly lonely. And that’s all I’m going to say about it out of respect for everyone I know.”

