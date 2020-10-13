Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi’s Montecito Estate Up For Sale At $39.9 Million

Ellen DeGeneres has been making headlines ever since she and her talk show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, were accused of having an alleged toxic work environment. At the same time, news of issues arising in her personal life also made headline, but she braved through it all. Now the talk show host and her wife, Portia de Rossi are making the headline for another reason.

As per reports, Ellen and Portia are reportedly selling their Montecito, California estate. The couple purchased the Bali-inspired property around a year ago. The asking price for the luxurious place is reportedly $39.9 million.

As per PopCulture, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi’s property includes the main house – which is almost 82,000 square feet and a 1,400 square foot guesthouse. It also had a detached cabana and gym building covering an area of 721 square feet. The sale comes weeks after DeGeneres’ daytime talk show kicked off its new season following a summer of reports about a toxic work environment.

According to a report in The Los Angeles Times, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi bought the estate in 2019 for $27 million and are now trying to sell it for $39.9 million. The couple is known to sell their luxury homes after making several significant changes to the property during their brief time.

Talking more about this property, the now expanded property includes three parcels across nine acres. Besides the main and guest house, cabana and gym, the estate also feature a security office, pickleball court and pond. At the edge of the property, an infinity-edge pool overlooks the ocean too. It also has scenic grounds with several trees, sculptures, and gardens.

The main house on this property of Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi has three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms. It also includes a great room with a detailed wood ceiling and a fireplace. The kitchen consists of black marble and state-of-the-art stainless steel appliances.

Besides this property that’s up for sale, DeGeneres and de Rossi own a Beverly Hills mansion which they purchased in May 2019 for $45 million. The home covers 10,000 square feet and includes a guest house, a massive master bedroom, spa, pool, gym, two kitchens, and a screening room.

In August 2019, de Rossi and DeGeneres sold another Beverly Hills home for $15.5 million.

In other news, Ellen DeGeneres started the 18th season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on September 18 following the many accusations that surfaced in the summer this year.

