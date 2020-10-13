Sherlock Fame Rupert Graves Reveals Attempting Suicide At 15, Has Some Advice For His Teen Self

Actor Rupert Graves, who is known for his role as DI Lestrade in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer Sherlock, recently made some startling revelations. The actor admitted that he suffered depression during his teenage day and even attempted suicide.

He said that he almost overdosed before coming to his senses and vomiting the pills. He even added that if given a chance, he would give his teenage self some much-needed advice. Read on to know all about it below.

As reported by DailyMail, Rupert Graves, during a recent interview with Big Issue magazine said, “When I was about 15 I took an overdose to try to die. I remember my senses closing down. I had a thought of, I think I’m going to die. And I’m not even sure I want to die. Then I vomited so much I knocked myself out.”

Reflecting on the same, Ruper Graves has some words of encouragement he would like to share with his teenage self. He said, “If I could go back I’d probably just sit down and hold my younger self’s hand and say, ‘listen, it will pass’. And while you’re waiting for it to pass, just try and be kind to yourself and hyper-aware of what’s happening.”

He continued, “You feel overwhelmed, but rather than giving up, stand up and remain aware. Try to be generous to yourself. This amount of life coming at you, that’s when you can actually learn.”

Talking about Rupert Graves, the actor entered showbiz in the 1985 adaptations of E. M. Forster’s novels A Room with a View. Post that, he has featured in more than 25 films and 35 television productions. Some films to his credit include Maurice, V for Vendetta, Death at a Funeral, The Waiting Room and more.

Since 2010, Graves has essayed the role of Detective Inspector Greg Lestrade in the BBC detective series Sherlock. On television, he has also appeared in shows like The White Queen, The Family, Krypton and more.

The actor is currently all set to star in the third series of Sky Atlantic’s Riviera alongside Julia Stiles. It releases on Thursday. The drama explores the rapidly, but most illegally, made fortunes amassed by art dealing.

