Liam Hemsworth Trains A Professional Athlete While Vacationing At Lord Howe Island In Australia

Liam Hemsworth is currently enjoying his vacation time with his family at Lord Howe Island in Australia. The Australian actor took to social media to share some photos from the trip. Even on vacation, the Paranoia star is flexing his muscles and that near a professional athlete and author Ross Edgley.

Sharing pictures on Instagram, Liam wrote, “Took it upon myself to teach @rossedgley how to train properly. With my help, I see some real potential in him. Keep up the good work little guy ;).”

Liam is not the only Hemsworth enjoying the vacation. Chris Hemsworth on Sunday shared the majestic scenery of Australia on Instagram. He captioned the pictures, “2020 has been incredibly hard for communities who depend on tourism. Obviously, not everyone is able to travel at the moment but once it’s safe to do so let’s support our fellow Aussies by taking a holiday at home in @Australia @visitlordhoweisland is one of the most sustainable destinations in the world with only a few hundred visitors allowed at any one time.”

Chris further wrote in his post, “This paradise is home to one of the most unique ecosystems in the world, but like many small communities, it relies on tourism.” In the pictures, he showcased the open sky, clear-water beaches, and lots of mountainous lands all around. He also shared some of his shirtless pics, showing off his insanely ripped body!

The 37-year-old Avengers actor was accompanied by wife Elsa Pataky, their three kids – daughter India (8), and 6-year-old twin sons Sasha and Tristan. Joining them were Liam and Luke Hemsworth and a few friends, including Thor: Ragnarok director Taika Waititi.

Back in April, Chris Hemsworth had revealed that he would be moving to Australia. During an interview with The Sunday Telegraph, the actor had said that he felt suffocated by his Hollywood career. He claimed that constantly having a conversation about his work made him lose perspective.

“When you’re suffocated by the work, every conversation that you’re having and every billboard you’re seeing is to do with a movie or whatever around the industry. You lose perspective,” the 36-year-old actor said to the publication.

