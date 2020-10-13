Ryan Reynolds To Face Johnny Depp In A Pirates Of The Caribbean Spinoff?

Can you imagine Ryan Reynold as a pirate or someone who would associate with one? Well, as per latest reports, the Deadpool actor’s name is being tossed around at Disney Studios to feature in ann upcoming spinoff of the world popular pirate drama franchise, Pirates Of The Caribbean.

As per reports execs at the production studio are eyes the actor for not only this but a couple of other projects too. Read all about it below.

According to Daniel Ritchtman’s sources, execs at Disney are considering Deadpool fame Ryan Reynolds to star in one of the Pirates Of The Caribbean spinoff movies. There’s not much know about the rumoured Pirates of the Caribbean spinoff movie still.

As per news doing the rounds, the production studio is also looking at other Marvel Cinematic Universe stars like Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man) and Karen Gillan (Nebula) to join Margot Robbie in the series potentially.

According to reports, Captain Jack Sparrow aka Johnny Depp could also return to the franchise. Though, the fate of the same depends on the decision of what happens with his ongoing court case. The actor is still in a legal battle with The Sun and ex-wife, Amber Heard.

According to reports, besides shortlisting Ryan Reynold for the Pirates Of The Caribbean spinoff, Disney has also set its eye on Ryan Reynolds for roles in two of their planned live-action remakes. These are Atlantis: The Lost Empire – where they would like him to play the role of Commander Lyle Tiberius Rourke and Tarzan – to play the much-loved jungle man.

The Canadian actor currently has a plate full of films. On the professional front, Ryan Reynolds is all set to feature in Free Guy, The Croods 2 (voice-over), The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Deadpool 3 and Detective Pikachu 2. Some other projects that he reportedly has in the pipeline are an untitled time travel movie produced by Netflix, a musical adaptation of A Christmas Carol, a reboot of Clue and Everyday Parenting Tips. Recent reports also stated that Netflix is eyeing the actor to play Sherlock Holmes in an upcoming project for the OTT giant.

