Actor Wentworth Miller, who is known for his roles in shows like Prison Break, Flash and more, recently took to social media and stated that he is quitting Fox series, PB. Writing about the reason behind the quit, he said it is because he is done playing straight characters.

Miller came out as gay in 2013. He had even declined an invitation to be a guest of honour at the St. Petersburg International Film Festival as a form of protest against Russia’s anti-gay laws. In the post through which he announced his exit, he also spoke about online love and hate he has been receiving via comments on his post and DMs.

Wentworth Miller took to Instagram, and along with a black pic revealed that he will no longer reprise his role in Prison Break. His post read, “I’m out. Of PB. Officially.”

In the same post, he also mentioned the reason for his exit. Wentworth Miller continued writing, “Not bec of static on social media (although that has centered the issue). I just don’t want to play straight characters. Their stories have been told (and told).”

He further added, “So. No more Michael. If you were a fan of the show, hoping for additional seasons… I understand this is disappointing.” Miller concluded his post writing, “I’m sorry. If you’re hot and bothered bec you fell in love with a fictional straight man played by a real gay one… That’s your work.”

While he spoke about leaving Prison Break, he also wrote about the love and appreciation as well as the comments and DMs he appreciates less in the same Instagram post. He wrote, “I won’t be disappearing (too many cool things to repost). The ability to comment likely will. I’m not concerned for myself. I can’t be “bullied” in this space. I have too much power. “Delete. Block. Deactivate.” Etc.”

Wentworth Miller’s Prison Break co-stars, Dominic Purcell and Sarah Wayne Callies spoke about his exit from the show. Dominic, who played Wentworth’s on-screen brother Lincoln Burrows, said, “It was fun mate. What a ride it was,” Purcell commented on his post. “Fully support and understand your reasoning. Glad you have made this decision for you[r] health and your truth. Keep the post coming… love ya brother.”

Sarah, who played Miller’s love interest, Dr. Sara Tancredi, shared a pic on Instagram and supported his decision. She wrote, “yesterday @wentworthmiller announced he’s done playing michael scofield because as a gay man he wants to focus on playing gay characters. with gratitude for all the work we did together, & with deep love, i’m voicing my support for that choice.”

She added, “to all the fans, know this: the cast of prison break is a queer friendly space. we stand with – and among – our friends & family in the LGBTQ+ community with full throated support for their rights and artistic work. all the time. always. and if that’s a problem for anyone, to quote a good man, “that’s your work.”

