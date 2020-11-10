Asher Angel, who made his DCEU debut with 2019’s Shazam thinks that Henry Cavill‘s Superman could defeat Dwayne Johnson’s, Black Adam. Do you agree with him? Read the article to know what he has exactly said.

For the unversed, Angel played young Billy Batson in Shazam, who was shown as a wayward foster kid searching for his birth mother. He meets an ancient wizard on the way who gifts him the ability to turn into an adult superhero (Zachary Levi) whenever he says the word “Shazam.” Angel is supposed to return for the sequel, Shazam: Fury of the Gods.

The question of Superman or Black Adam is already quite popular on the Internet. In a recent interview with the Geek House Show, Asher Angel was asked who he would single out as the victor in a battle between Black Adam and Superman. The actor replied, “That’s tough. I don’t know, I want to go with the good guy. I want to go with Superman, but I just don’t know. Black Adam is very powerful. It’s two very powerful characters, so I think I’m gonna say, Superman. I’m gonna say, Henry Cavill. No offence, Dwayne Johnson, you do your thing. I guess we’ll see. We’ll see if he proves me wrong, but I’m gonna go with Superman right now.”

Talking about Black Adam, the Dwayne Johnson’s movie is still the much-awaited film of DCEU. The movie was originally scheduled to release in December 2021 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been further postponed. Reportedly, the movie’s production will start in spring 2021 and we are desperate to know further details. Director Jaume Collet-Serra and Dwayne Johnson have successfully kept Black Adam’s details a secret.

Well, how far do you agree with Asher Angel’s answer? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on your favourite movies and celebrities.

