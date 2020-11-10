If you want to enjoy different people directing a promising show, you should watch The Mandalorian Season 2. The first episode released on Disney+ on October 30 and fans can’t stop raving about it. Our Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) is back with The Child (also known as Baby Yoda) to take us on breathtaking adventures in the galaxy. This time again, Jon Favreau is the creator and writer of the show.

So far, two episodes of the show are out – The Marshal and The Passenger. Both the episodes received rave reviews from the viewers. Jon Favreau directed the first episode whereas the second episode was helmed by Peyton Reed. Both the episodes had high-octane action scenes and drama.

Now, everyone is waiting for Friday to watch the third episode and to find out who directed it. But what if we tell you that one of the episodes of The Mandalorian Season 2 is helmed by actor Carl Weathers? Yes, you read it right! The actor plays Greef Karga, one of the prominent characters in the story. Carl himself confirmed the news.

In an interaction with ET Canada, The Mandalorian Season 2 actor Carl Weathers said, “Well, of course, the episode I directed is the thing I’m most excited about them seeing. The episode I directed is, well in our schedule, was episode 4.”

We can’t wait for episode 4 to release and see what he has packed for us in it.

Carl is also a part of season 2. However, his character has not appeared so far in any of the episodes of the latest season. As someone who is a part of the show, he knows how much people love it. So we are sure he will manage to blow away our minds with his direction in episode 4.

Talking about The Mandalorian Season 2, along with Pedro Pascal and Carl Weathers, the show also stars Gina Carano, Timothy Olyphant, Giancarlo Esposito, Temuera Morrison, Rosario Dawson, and Sasha Banks.

Are you excited to see Carl’s episode in The Mandalorian Season 2? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

