Advertisement

American Singer Miley Cyrus has always been in the news for one thing or the other. Recently the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer made headlines for her upcoming album, Plastic Hearts and her divorce with Liam Hemsworth. Now, she is in the news for doing a n*de photoshoot shoot.

The said photo shoot was for a photography book by Indian American fashion photographer Vijat Mohindra. Scroll down to know more about it.

Advertisement

The pop star posed in the buff in a yellow coffin in one photo. Cyrus wore a shoulder-length blonde wig and used yellow and white flowers to cover her modesty. She posed with her arms folded across her chest, looking into the camera, reports dailymail.co.uk.

Mohindra posted an image of Miley Cyrus fon Instagram, and in the caption said proceeds from sales would go to Cyrus’ Happy Hippie foundation that helps homeless LGBTQ youth. He wrote, “’m Dyyyyyying For You To See My First Photography Book: 𝕳𝖎𝖌𝖍 𝕲𝖑𝖔𝖘𝖘 with @abramsbooks ✨🧁🧁🧁✨ Only 2 Days Left To Pre-Order 🤩Link In Bio 🤩 Foreword: @mileycyrus Interview: @askmrmickey – Proceeds Go To @happyhippiefdn To Help LGBTQ Homeless Youth”

The blurb for the book says it “includes all the images that made him famous, as well as new photos shot exclusively for this book”.

Cyrus has also posed on the cover of the book dressed as the devil, and has written the foreword.

Later this month, Miley Cyrus will release her seventh studio album titled Plastic Hearts. The album will feature twelve original tracks including her latest hit Midnight Sky as well as live covers of Heart of glass (Blondie) and Zombie (The Cranberries). Plastic Hearts is Miley Cyrus’s first full-length project in over three years.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

On November 5, Miley Cyrus appeared on the Scandinavian talk shows Skavlan, where she spoke about said dealing with her divorce with Liam Hemsworth. She said, “I’ve gone through a lot of trauma and loss in the last couple years: I had a house fire in Malibu where I lost my house and went through a divorce recently with Liam Hemsworth, my grandma super close with, I lost.”

For more news and updates from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Gerard Butler To Reprise His Role Of Agent Mike Banning For The Fourth Time In Night Has Fallen

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube