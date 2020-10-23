Miley Cyrus' 7th Album, 'Plastic Hearts' To Release On November 27, Make Way Fans!

Pop sensation Miley Cyrus is all set to treat her fans to her seventh album. Titled Plastic Hearts, the album will release on November 27. The singer made the announcement on Instagram.

The album will feature twelve original tracks including her latest hit Midnight Sky as well as live covers of Heart of glass (Blondie) and Zombie (The Cranberries).

Plastic Hearts is Miley Cyrus‘s first full-length project in over three years. Last year, she released She Is Coming, the first of a trio of slated EPs, but she didn’t release the second and third installments after announcing her divorce from actor Liam Hemsworth.

Miley Cyrus took to Instagram and shared the news that she started the album over two years ago. Her post read, “If you’re reading this… know that I fucking love and appreciate you on the deepest level. I began this album over 2 years ago. Thought I had it all figured out. Not just the record with its songs and sounds but my whole fucking life. But no one checks an ego like life itself. Just when I thought the body of work was finished… it was ALL erased. Including most of the musics relevance. Because EVERYTHING had changed.”

Miley Cyrus‘ post continued reading, “Nature did what I now see as a favor and destroyed what I couldn’t let go of for myself. I lost my house in a fire but found myself in its ashes.”

She added, “Luckily my collaborators still had most of the music that was burned up in journals and computers filled with songs for the EP series I was working on at the time. But it never felt right to release my “story” (each record being a continual autobiography) with a huge chapter missing.”

Miley Cyrus’ post concluded, “If it were a chapter in my book I guess I would call it “The Beginning” which usually when something is over we call it “The End”. But it was far from that. In triumph and gratitude I present to you my 7th studio record, Plastic Hearts. To be released Nov. 27th 2020.”

